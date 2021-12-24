Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 765,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,873 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,158 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 45,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

