CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.83 on Friday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

