Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CFRUY opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

