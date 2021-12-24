Comparing Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kura Sushi USA and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Texas Roadhouse 0 10 8 1 2.53

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $67.80, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $105.74, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Texas Roadhouse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 11.66 -$10.30 million ($1.22) -63.91 Texas Roadhouse $2.40 billion 2.58 $31.25 million $3.02 29.40

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -15.86% -35.93% -13.57% Texas Roadhouse 6.61% 20.68% 8.80%

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Kura Sushi USA on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

