Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

