Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

OTC:CMPX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

