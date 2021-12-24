Compound Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Compound has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $226.80 or 0.00444021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $211.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,285,592 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

