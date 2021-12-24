Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

NYSE BABA opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

