Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,750 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 387,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

