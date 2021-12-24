Congress Park Capital LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,491.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.