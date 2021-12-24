Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

