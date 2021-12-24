Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.