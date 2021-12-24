Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $62.28 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

