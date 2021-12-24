Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.