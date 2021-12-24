Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,745 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $245.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.