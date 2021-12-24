Contrasting Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) & Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 1.62 $13.82 million $1.11 26.35

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Decision Diagnostics and Computer Programs and Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems 5.91% 11.60% 6.71%

Risk & Volatility

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.33, meaning that its share price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Decision Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.

