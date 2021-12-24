Contrasting Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) & PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 16.60% 25.76% 14.37% PTC Therapeutics -92.43% -169.13% -21.70%

Sanofi has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanofi and PTC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.05 $14.07 billion $2.93 17.01 PTC Therapeutics $380.77 million 7.77 -$438.16 million ($6.48) -6.46

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sanofi and PTC Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 1 1 5 0 2.57 PTC Therapeutics 1 3 6 0 2.50

PTC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $54.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.30%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Sanofi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanofi beats PTC Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

