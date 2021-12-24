Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $363.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

