Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $648.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

