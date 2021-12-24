Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NYSE:UNM opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

