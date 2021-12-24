Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $382.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

