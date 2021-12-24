CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 517,686 shares.The stock last traded at $169.93 and had previously closed at $169.86.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.