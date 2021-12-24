Cormark Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $10.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

