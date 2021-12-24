CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $906,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,038.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 317.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,115.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 971.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 273,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $79.94. 1,202,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

