Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $534.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.65.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $550.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.30 and a 200-day moving average of $461.52. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.