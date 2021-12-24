Credit Suisse Group Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $475.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.40.

FDS stock opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $485.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

