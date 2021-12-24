Credit Suisse Group Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.