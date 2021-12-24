Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $8.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 281,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

