Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Crescera Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CRECU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 29th. Crescera Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CRECU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

