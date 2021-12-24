Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Up 3.7%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.64. 894,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 866,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRLBF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.