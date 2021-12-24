Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$3.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$427.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

