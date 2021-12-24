Critical Survey: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.81 -$8.70 million $0.10 43.80 Emerald $127.40 million 1.87 -$633.60 million ($2.22) -1.53

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Emerald -110.55% -86.06% -7.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 223.44%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $5.04, indicating a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Emerald.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Emerald on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

