Critical Survey: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) vs. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 10.29% 2.98% 1.02% Community Healthcare Trust 24.72% 4.81% 2.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Whitestone REIT and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Whitestone REIT pays out 153.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 207.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 4.11 $6.03 million $0.28 35.29 Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 15.00 $19.08 million $0.84 54.08

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.