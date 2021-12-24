CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,477,226.25 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70.

On Monday, November 29th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.