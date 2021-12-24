Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $105.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

