Cubiex Power Reaches Market Cap of $90,413.12 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $90,413.12 and approximately $167.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex Power has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

