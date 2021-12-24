Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the lowest is $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $13.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,808 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 380,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.48. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

