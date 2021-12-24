Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cummins by 26.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 24.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 118.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $213.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

