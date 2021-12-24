DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.78 and a 1 year high of C$20.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.31 million.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

