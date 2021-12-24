Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $270.50

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.25 ($3.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £602.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.11.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

