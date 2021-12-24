Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $270.50

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.25 ($3.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £602.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.11.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

