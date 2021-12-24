Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $172.50 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.84 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,956 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

