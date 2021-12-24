Darius Shahida Sells 65,274 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $29.13.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $19,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $12,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BFLY. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.