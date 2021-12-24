Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 387.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,462,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $717,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 320.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

