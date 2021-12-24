DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,885.62 or 0.05683247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $111.37 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006993 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

