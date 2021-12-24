DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $53,235.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

