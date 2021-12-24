Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $115.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

