Diego Rotsztain Buys 877 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28.

SNEX opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

