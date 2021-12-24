Diego Rotsztain Buys 877 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28.
SNEX opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
