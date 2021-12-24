DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $320.66 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $320.66 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003626 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

