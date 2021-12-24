Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $68.09 on Friday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

