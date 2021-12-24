Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $545.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.85 and its 200-day moving average is $498.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.